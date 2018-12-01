Emergency services sent to Sheffield nightclub after man collapses 

The incident took place at Reflex last night. Picture courtesy of Geograph
The police and ambulance service were sent out to a Sheffield nightclub, after a man reportedly collapsed. 

The man took ill while at Reflex in Holly Street, Sheffield city centre at around 10pm last night

An eye-witness said: “A man was laid on the floor, paramedics were attempting to resuscitate him.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said the force attended at Reflex for what they described as a ‘medical’ incident, but said they could not provide any further information. 

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment. 

More to follow. 