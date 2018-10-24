Emotive debate was the spark for Picoult’s latest

Jodi Picoult once said superstition prompted her to write issue-driven books that put her 'through the emotional wringer’. The US author’s global hit My Sister's Keeper, which became a Hollywood movie, featured a young girl with leukaemia whose sister rebels against her role as a bone-marrow donor, while her latest novel, A Spark of Light, is set in an reproductive clinic where those inside are taken hostage by a gun-toting protester.

The new story, remarks Picoult who is coming to Off The Shelf in Sheffield for the 2018 festival’s closing event next week, is certainly prescient.

“In America women’s reproductive rights are even more under threat than before, so maybe I was trying to protect that, subconsciously,” she says, bringing up the appointment of Brett Kavanaugh, a lawyer accused of sexual assault, to the United States’ Supreme Court with the full endorsement of president Donald Trump.

As well as the abortion debate, A Spark of Light touches on gun control and racism, three incredibly emotive issues, but Picoult – one of the most popular women’s fiction writers in the world, whose last nine books have debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list – doesn’t worry about becoming a target for right-wing opposition.

“These people send me hate mail, and email, and pop up on my social media feed all the time. I will engage in a conversation with anyone who thinks differently from me, but if they call me names or curse or threaten me or my family, they’re blocked. I think it’s far more important to speak my own truth than to be cowed by their antics.”

In Picoult’s novel, as in real life, there is only one women’s health clinic that provides abortions in Mississippi. The gunman George Goddard’s daughter, it turns out, went to the facility for a termination, while the other characters include African-American travelling doctor Louie Ward and Wren, a 15-year-old visiting for a birth control prescription.

The story is intended to reveal the complexity of balancing the right to life with the right to choose; during her extensive research, which involved shadowing a real abortion medic, Picoult quizzed 151 women who had terminated pregnancies.

“I felt I needed to speak to that many to really get a sense of why women were making that choice – and like statistics show, the vast majority did because of economic reasons. However, the circumstances of what led to that decision were as varied as the women themselves. Of the women I spoke to, only one regretted her decision.”

All thought about the abortion daily, she says, but one thread united them – ‘feeling shame’. Less than 25 of the women were willing to be acknowledged by name in print, albeit mostly by initial or pseudonym. “That devastated me. It’s time to take back the narrative. I hope A Spark of Light encourages women to have the courage to tell their abortion story, so that in the future, another woman might be equally as brave.”

Picoult – who answered questions over email from her home in New Hampshire – doesn’t believe legislation is the answer to solving the abortion debate, but she does suggest measures such as increasing the US minimum wage, universal healthcare and government-funded daycare. Does she believe these ideas are realistic in America today?

“Not right now, for sure,” says the mother of three. “But I do believe the arc of moral justice curves toward the progressive. It just takes time.”

Jodi Picoult is at the Pennine Theatre, Owen Building, Sheffield Hallam University, Howard Street, Tuesday, 7pm. Ticket price of £18/£17 includes a signed copy of A Spark of Light.