English Democrat enters contest to become South Yorkshire mayor

The English Democrats have announced Dave Allen as their candidate for the South Yorkshire mayoral election.

Mr Allen, who stood in the South Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner election in 2014, is currently the Yorkshire General Secretary of the Workers of England Trade Union.

Other candidates who've so far announced they're standing are Mick Bower from the Yorkshire Party and Barnsley MP Dan Jarvis, former sports minister Richard Caborn and Sheffield councillor Ben Curran who are all hoping to be Labour's candidate.

The election will be held on May 3.