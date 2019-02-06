Enjoy art, music – and Vinnie Jones - in Sheffield this week

Sheffield-based artist Joanna Whittle has shared a £1,000 prize for work currently on show at the Harley Gallery in Welbeck, Worksop.

This year’s £1,000 Harley Prize in the Harley Open Art competition is shared between 250 Years of Circus by Susan Dodd and Islanded Tent by Joanna.

Vinnie Jones, speaking in Sheffield

The chosen 105 pieces of more than 550 entries are on display until March 24.

Joanna said: “As a painter who makes very small and quiet landscapes, it is great to have this work recognised in this selection.”

Former Blades player and actor Vinnie Jones is coming to the City Hall on Saturday (Feb 9) to talk about his life and achievements.

Jones' professional football career saw him captain Wales and play for the likes of Wimbledon, Sheffield United, Chelsea and ​Leeds United before becoming a box office hit in films such as Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

He will be quizzed by Sky Sports' Geoff Shreeves.

Jazzman Duncan Eagles. Picture: Rob Blackham / www.blackhamimages.com

Long-running Strictly Come Dancing professional star Brendan Cole brings his new stage show to the City Hall.

In Show Man, the very first winner of the Strictly glitterball trophy is joined by a team of professional dancers, singers and a live band to showcase choreography and performance.

He promises “beautiful ballroom magic and high-energy Latin passion” on Tuesday night (Feb 12).

An epic film about a golfing adventure that took two men across Mongolia is being shown at the city centre Decathlon sports store.

In The Longest Hole, golfer Adam Rolston and caddie Ron Rutland attempt to set a new world record for the single longest hole of golf ever played. Cycle to the screening on Wednesday at 8pm to claim a free LED bike light. Snacks and drinks available. Book at www.eventbrite.co.uk

Rap and orchestra rarely meet in the middle.

But a new event in Sheffield this month will do just that.

No Strings Attached are presenting a LIVE Orchestral Rendition of: DR. DRE: 2001

One of the UK’s leading orchestras will perform a complete rendition of the album and some of Dre’s west coast classics at Plug nightclub on February 16.

Tickets cost from £23 on eventbrite.

Are you dreading the upcoming Valentine’s Day or wanting to get in the mood?

Either way, Butter Side Up Theatre Company’s Valentine’s Cabaret the night before aims to to give you a good night.

They have lined up a romantic night of live music at the Showroom Cinema’s function room with a group of talented Sheffield performers. It features musical theatre classics, original music and pop greats.

Up-and-coming UK jazz star Duncan Eagles brings his quartet to Sheffield on Friday (Feb 8).

Duncan is the guest of Sheffield Jazz on tour to promote his new album, Citizen. This is Duncan's solo debut following a string of highly-praised releases with the group Partikel. He appears at Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Road tomorrow at 8pm. Tickets from buy.sivtickets.com/sheffieldjazz

