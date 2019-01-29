Enjoy seven days in Sheffield of art, bingo, music and sport

Art, bingo, music, exercise – here are seven things to do in Sheffield over the next few days.

A new art exhibition at Yellow Arch music studios in Burton Road, Neepsend looks at the issue of climate change.

Bongo's Bingo, a loud and lively way to play the game

In the wake of serious warnings from the latest UN report on climate change, Sense of Place brings together a collection of artworks on themes of places and spaces. The works consider issues including modern relationships with the natural world, political uncertainties and the displacement of people through warfare and environmental disasters.

Sense of Place runs to February 11. Entry free.

Bongo’s Bingo is back in Sheffield, with its first event of 2019 taking place on Friday (February 1) at the O2 Academy.

Bongo’s events have a unique club night atmosphere, with a noisy mix of bingo and DJ-led mayhem aimed at a young audience, with a chance to sing along with big hits and win crazy spot prizes as well as cash jackpots.

Sandi Toksvig, heading to Sheffield on a comedy tour

Tickets are on sale at www.bongosbingo.co.uk

An interesting collaboration between a tribute act and a member of the original band is in Sheffield on Monday night (Feb 4).

Clem Burke and Bootleg Blondie play live at the O2 Academy Sheffield.

Legendary Blondie drummer Clem is teaming up with official tribute band Bootleg Blondie for a tour that will celebrate 40 years since the release of the group’s iconic album, Parallel Lines.

A bird that has become symbolic of death and the underworld in popular culture is the subject of discussion in a talk on Monday.

In his book A Shadow Above, Joe Shute examines our complicated and challenging relationship with ravens. He talks about his ideas at the First Monday talk at Manor Lodge, starting at 7pm.

To book, call 0114 2762828, extension 647.

You may have missed the chance to see Ol’ Blue Eyes perform, but singer Stephen Triffitt is frankly regarded by many as the next best thing.

Stephen has starred as Frank Sinatra for three seasons in Las Vegas and played Sinatra in the original West End production of The Rat Pack Live.

Expect all the swinging tunes of the master at Sheffield City Hall next Thursday night.

Find your way around orienteering on Saturday (Feb 2) at noon in the latest of a series of challenges aimed to attract people to the sport.

South Yorkshire Orienteers say that the event is perfect for both beginners and experienced orienteers of all ages. Some courses, from 1.1 to 4.6 kilometres, stay within the Botanical Gardens and urban ones venture outside. More at www.southyorkshireorienteers.org.uk

QI and Great British Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig is touring a new, one-woman comedy show.

Sandi said some people harbour an ambition to be a National Treasure but, following a misunderstanding with a friend, has decided instead to become a National Trevor.

Expect tall stories, fascinatingly funny facts, really silly jokes, a quick-fire Q&A and a quiz at Sheffield City Hall on Tuesday, February 5.