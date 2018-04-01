Easter weather: Yorkshire split in two as weather warning for Easter Monday snow remains over the west

A Met Office warning for snow remains hanging over the western half of Yorkshire, but the eastern side of the county is more likely to get rain.

Latest forecasts suggest there is still very much a chance of snow for parts of the county, especially on higher ground.

Yorkshire is set for a cold and wet Easter Monday.

Met Office weather maps show a 50-50 split down the middle of Yorkshire with the west most likely to see snow and the east more likely to see rain.

Yorkshire has already experienced a double dose of Arctic weather with the Beast from the East and the Pest from the West bringing heavy blizzards and causing chaos on the roads and schools to be shut.

Monday's weather is not expected to be anywhere near as bad, but the threat of a White Easter is very real, and will remain so throughout tonight.

The Met Office warning splits Yorkshire down the middle with the western half expected to see some snow on Monday.

The Met Office warning is set for between 3am and midnight on Monday, April 2 and states: "Heavy snow is expected over parts of northern England, especially for high ground.

"As a weather system moves in from the south and comes up against cold air over the UK, rain will turn to heavy snow, mainly on high ground. Between 5 and 10cm of snow is expected to accumulate in places, mainly above 350 m, with a smaller chance of 2-5cm accumulating below this, above 250m.

"There is also the possibility of a couple of cm of wet snow gather locally at lower levels for a time, before snow turns back to rain.

"Strong winds are also expected which will likely lead to some drifting of snow on the high ground. The snow is likely to be affecting southern parts of the warning area in the early hours of Monday spreading to all parts later on Monday morning.

"Snow is likely to gradually turn to rain even on the highest ground, on Monday afternoon in the southern Pennines. At present there is still some uncertainty in exact snow levels."

The forecast for Yorkshire is as follows:

Easter Sunday:

A rather dull and cloudy start with occasional showers in the morning and some sleet or snow on hills. Showers will gradually ease in the afternoon with brighter spells, however it will stay mostly rather cloudy and chilly. Maximum temperature 7 °C.

Easter Sunday night:

A mostly dry, chilly start to the night with cloud thickening and lowering. After midnight rain, sleet and snow will spread north with snow accumulating on hills. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Easter Monday:

A mix of rain, sleet and snow will continue with further accumulations across hills. This turning to rain at all levels through the late afternoon and evening, clearing north overnight. Maximum temperature 8 °C.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday:

Much milder on Tuesday and Wednesday with rain or showers, perhaps heavy and thundery, although the odd sunny spell. Probably drier on Thursday, although showers still possible, with breezy winds.