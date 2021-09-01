Extinction Rebellion Sheffield plans to stage a mock trial outside Barclays Bank on Pinstone Street today from midday, when it will put the company in the dock for its ‘environmental crimes’.

The group says: “Barclays are Europe’s biggest investor in fossil fuels and a significant target of the ongoing Rebellion in London, which is demanding an immediate end to all new fossil fuel investments. Join us to find out just how guilty Barclays really are!"

On Friday, September 3, from 12.30pm, demonstrators will hold a ‘memorial event’ on Union Street in honour of all those whose lives have been lost due to the effects of the climate crisis.

Extinction Rebellion protesters in London

There will be singing, speeches and tributes laid during the event, and people have been invited to dress in black and join the procession to Barclays, bringing tributes such as artworks, poetry, painted stones, placards, flowers or photos.

Both events are part of the UK-wide Impossible Rebellion protests, during which four members of Extinction Rebellion Sheffield have been arrested.

Barclays states that it is ‘fully committed to championing environmental innovation and sustainability in support of the transition to a low-carbon economy’.

It describes how the company has reduced carbon emissions by 71 per cent since 2018, largely by investing more heavily in renewable electricity, and it aims to procure 90 per cent of its electricity from renewable sources by the end of 2021.