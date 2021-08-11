Loxley Valley housing decision was one of Sheffield's biggest ever planning inquiries
Sheffield Council has confirmed that the Loxley Valley housing battle was one of the city's biggest ever planning inquiries.
More than 1,000 people objected to the original planning application, which was upheld today by a planning inspector after a planning inquiry.
Coun Julie Grocutt, Deputy Leader at Sheffield City Council, said: “This is a very significant decision for such an important Green Belt site and one of the biggest planning inquiries we have ever seen in Sheffield.
"For many reasons we declined the original planning application, which had more than 1,000 objections, and we are pleased that the planning inspector has recognised this and agrees with our decision.
“The site is not only an unsustainable location for housing, but a development of this kind would have threatened many protected species and habitats, thankfully they are now protected and can continue to thrive.
“This result is testament to the tireless efforts and hard work of our planning and ecology officers, along with our partners at the CPRE, Friends of Loxley Valley, and South Yorkshire Bat Group. It is a fine example of organisations working together for the benefit of the city, our natural environment and our shared ambitions for sustainability and conservation.
“We recently supported the declaration of a nature emergency in Sheffield, and this case demonstrates our commitment to upholding our responsibilities to reverse the decline we are seeing – it is a hugely important step towards not only protecting but enhancing and nurturing our natural species and habitats and I hope that this sends a message about our requirements for future planning applications.”