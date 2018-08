A city MP has added his name to a crusade to outlaw animal testing in cosmetics.

Paul Blomfield, the Labour MP for Sheffield Central, signed a petition launched by The Body Shop and Cruelty Free International.

In 1997 the UK became the first nation to introduce a ban, but 80 per cent of countries still have no such law, says the shop which wants to take eight million signatures to the United Nations later this year.

Mr Blomfield visited the retailer’s store in Orchard Square.