Sheffield businesses ‘BID’ to clean up city centre

There's certainly noticeable signs that spring is on the way and for businesses inSheffield city centre that means it’s time for a clean up.

Sheffield BID is preparing to launch its annual six-week long campaign to rid the city centre of litter and graffiti, in the hope of making the ctity centre a cleaner place to live and work in.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager.

It will launch with a day of cleaning on Friday, March 22, led by BID’s Street Rangers, who clean up the mess left in the city centre by late-night revellers in the early hours of each morning.

And the group is looking for volunteers from businesses to get involved in the big clean-up.

Diane Jarvis, Sheffield BID manager, said: "Making Sheffield city centre cleaner is one of the BID's five core objectives. By removing unwelcome graffiti, we hope to make Sheffield a more attractive place to spend time and show our best side to the city's visitors.

"Throughout the campaign, the BID is offering a free graffiti removal service to privately owned, commercial property, free of charge. We hope that those businesses that are eligible take advantage of our service, to make Sheffield city centre cleaner for all."

To get involved in the launch of the BID Spring Clean on Friday, March 22, email paul.grogan@sheffieldbid.com with the name of your organisation and the number of volunteers by Friday, March 15.

Landlords and tenants affected by graffiti can report the issue to the BID team by emailing cleanteam@sheffieldbid.com.

Audits are being carried out on sites across the city centre before the removal work gets underway on March 22.

For more information visit www.sheffieldbid.com