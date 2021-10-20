Sheffield city centre street to be improved in £800,000 phase two of Grey to Green scheme

Meadows and the installation of a sustainable urban drainage system will feature as part of an £800,000 project an Angel Street.

An improved environment for walking and cycling will be created through the widening and re-surfacing of the existing footway and cycleway, the installation of traffic calming measures and improvements to street furniture.

Esh Construction says it has commenced work after being appointed by Sheffield Council earlier this year.

Part of the Grey to Green scheme in Sheffield City Centre.

The development comes after additional funding was secured from the European Regional Development Fund and Sheffield Council to extend the improvements made via the Grey to Green project focused around West Bar.

Steve Conn, Divisional Director at Esh Construction, said: “We are pleased to be appointed as the contractor to deliver this public realm and highways improvement scheme. A further phase to the successful ‘Grey to Green’ project, we look forward to delivering this project for the regeneration of Castlegate and to enhance the experience of visiting, living, and working in the area.”