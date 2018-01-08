Wildlife Columnist:

Linda Power responded to a comment I made about having so few birds in the garden this winter. As so often the case, location is important and Linda’s smallish garden whilst at the back of a modern estate house with a patio is well positioned overlooking Rother Valley Country Park. According to Linda, ‘……. there are lots of shrubs and small trees around.

There are also other gardens next to mine with trees and I put bird feeders in the garden; so do my neighbours.’ The result is that Linda has lots of garden birds this year with a huge flock of goldfinches (usually 12 - 18), 2 male bullfinches with a female, 8 - 10 long-tailed tits, some great tits and blue tits, about 10 house sparrows, a pair of chaffinches, five blackbirds, two wrens, a robin, two jays, and a lone great spotted woodpecker. There is also a single greenfinch which is a species that has declined sharply over the last two decades.

I wonder if you have greenfinches in your garden; do let me know. When I was growing up in Norton Lees, this was one of the more common garden birds. Why have they gone? Who knows?

Anyhow back to Linda’s garden close by Rother Valley. The list of birds arrives daily accompanied by the local magpies and a pair of collared doves.

Just before Christmas, she also had what she described as ‘the marvellous sight of a tiny goldcrest in my pyracantha bush but have not seen it again’.

Other sightings from around the region came into the recent BBC Radio Sheffield ‘Wildside phone-in’ with a very interesting record from a listener of two ring-necked parakeets near Rotherham Hospital in 2012. Another listener ‘phoned in with up to nine parakeets feeding on an apple tree in a garden in Nether Edge this winter. These are both exciting records and the flock of nine suggests that numbers are building; not quite into the hundreds yet as found in London, but nevertheless increasing.

Finally, is there anyone who can match Linda’s list? Do let me know!

Professor Ian D. Rotherham, of Sheffield Hallam University, researcher, writer and broadcaster on wildlife and environmental issues