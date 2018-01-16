Everybody's talking about hit Sheffield-set musical in the capital

The hit Sheffield-set musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie is living up to its title, judging by the production's star-studded audiences.

The show, which has just had its West End run extended until October, has attracted famous and influential names to London's Apollo Theatre.

Graham Norton with the real Jamie and his family

Broadcaster Graham Norton, impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber, faces from Strictly Come Dancing and actor Zoe Wanamaker have all been spotted at performances since the production's opening night in the capital.

The musical, written by Tom MacCrae and The Feeling's Dan Gillespie Sells, tells the story of a 16-year-old aspiring drag queen, and has been a hit since it premiered at the Crucible in Sheffield last February. It transferred to the West End immediately with much of its original cast intact, including John McCrea in the lead role.

Graham Norton met the show's inspiration on the first night. Jamie Campbell, who appeared in the BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, was introduced to the TV interviewer alongside his family.

Writing on Twitter, Norton said the experience was a 'joy' and the performance was 'triumphant'.

Director Jonathan Butterell, who grew up in Park Hill, saw the potential in the story when he caught the original documentary on TV.

Journalist Jeremy Vine, TV medic Dr Christian Jessen, Britain's Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, singers Beverley Knight and Sophie Ellis Bextor, television host Gaby Roslin and League of Gentlemen actor Mark Gatiss have also enjoyed the musical.

Roslin said the production was 'such a moving story with great performances'. "I laughed and I cried," she added on Twitter.

Actor and singer Michael Ball was another fan. "New British musical theatre is alive and well and is currently to be found at the Apollo Theatre," he wrote online. "Everybody’s talking about Jamie, or they soon will be. Just brilliant. Treat yourself and go and see it as soon as you can. A total triumph."

Gatiss - who writes for Doctor Who and the BBC series Sherlock - said on social media: "The musical is upbeat, funny and very moving. A tonic in troubled times."

Comedian Matt Lucas was enthusiastic too, saying the show had 'tons of great lines, catchy tunes and a brilliant cast', calling it 'a proper treat'.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips went to the theatre with the contest's 2017 winner, actor Joe McFadden, and his dance partner Katya Jones. Actress Denise Welch, who was seen with Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Arnold, said she 'loved every single second' of the musical.

The musical had a sell-out run at the Crucible and reached London in November. Its stint at the Apollo has been lengthened until October 8 and there is speculation the show could go to New York following visits by Broadway producers.