Extension and late-night opening plans for Sheffield park café

A café in a Sheffield park would be able to open until 11.30pm twice a month under plans submitted to council bosses.

Reserved Café and Bistro, in Stannington Park, also hopes to build a toilet block and storage area as part of an application submitted to Sheffield Council.

The proposals are due to be approved by members of the council's planning and highways committee at a meeting on Tuesday.

A report prepared by officers said the application was originally discussed by councillors at a meeting on December 19 but a decision was deferred so that the applicants could consider amending the proposal to remove the request to open until 11.30pm twice a month.

But the applicant has requested that the application be reconsidered by members based on the hours originally proposed.

The council's parks and countryside department, who originally agreed the terms of the lease of the café, have written in support of the application.

The report also said the toilets would be available for public use during its opening hours.

A total of 20 people have raised objections about the proposals with concerns about an increase in litter, a loss of recreation space and an increase in noise and disturbance.

In recommending approval of the application, officers said: "The extended evening opening hours are limited to two occasions per month and taking account of the separation distance of the building from existing residential properties, the proposal is not considered to give rise to any harmful amenity issues and conditions are recommended to further control the operation of the café.

"The proposed extensions do not significantly increase the capacity of the café and the site benefits from dedicated pedestrian and vehicle access points and a small shared use car park. As such the proposal is not considered to detrimentally affect highways safety.

"In light of the above the proposed development is considered to comply with the relevant adopted Unitary Development Plan and Core Strategy Policies and the National Planning Policy Framework and it is recommended that Planning Permission is Granted Conditionally."