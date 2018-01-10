Fab footballing fundraiser for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice

A charity match between Chesterfield and Nottingham football teams has raised an impressive £1,300 for Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

The game saw the organisers, charity football club AC Wollaton, win by 14 goals to two against a Chesterfield side that included Brodsworth FC players and others brought together by football kit supplier Your Football World. The money raised will help Bluebell Wood support children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions in North Derbyshire, South Yorkshire, North Nottinghamshire and beyond.

Hosted by AC Wollaton in Eastwood, Nottinghamshire, the game involved 22 players on each side, with 11 players swapping with the other 11 players at half-time. Each player paid a minimum of £10 to take part, with many paying more, and a JustGiving page encouraged donations from sponsors and supporters.

Organiser Roberto Pietraforte, who runs AC Wollaton, said: “AC Wollaton was re-launched in 2015 with the sole purpose of generating funds for worthy causes. We originally donated £1 for every goal scored or conceded in a game, but this developed into monthly charity games under floodlights. We now have around 130 players willing to take part and our games generate almost £1000 each time.

“When we arranged the game against Chesterfield, they mentioned Bluebell Wood. After researching the amazing services this charity provides, we decided donations should go there. We’re delighted to have been able to make a difference to such a worthwhile cause.”

Lucy Rathbone, Community Fundraiser for Bluebell Wood in North Derbyshire, said: “We’re so pleased that AC Wollaton chose Bluebell Wood to benefit from this match and I would like to thank all the players and supporters for being so generous. Every penny really counts. Funds like these help us to support families through the toughest of times, and help them to make special memories, whether they have days, months or years left together.”

For ideas to help Bluebell Wood support 250 families each year, both in its hospice in North Anston and in family homes, please visit www.bluebellwood.org