Facebook and Instagram DOWN as millions report fault

Social media users have been left outraged as Facebook and Instagram are down across the world.

Users in the south and south-east of England started experiencing the most difficulty.

Facebook and Instagram are both down. Picture: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

READ MORE: South Yorkshire school reopens after two-day closure to ‘sterilise water supply’

But now users in the US, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Mexico and parts of Europe have also reported they are unable to post on the two social media sites.

Both are displaying error messages once those in these areas attempt to use them.

READ MORE: Thieves strip parts from car parked at Sheffield showroom

A message on Facebook reads: "Oops... Something went wrong. We're working on getting it fixed as soon as we can."

READ MORE: Police to get extra cash to tackle knife crime in Sheffield and across South Yorkshire

It's unclear what the reason for the fault is but frantic users have ranted on Twitter this afternoon.