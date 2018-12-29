Family flees Sheffield home after cat is believed to have sparked blaze 

A family had to flee their home last night after their cat is believed to have accidentally sparked a fire.

A man and woman, aged in their 40s, and a five-year-old girl fled when smoke started to fill their home in Salisbury Road, Crookes.

Salisbury Road, Sheffield. Picture: Google

READ MORE: Sheffield road sealed off as police deal with incident

A fire caused damage to the kitchen and smoke had spread to other rooms when fire crews from Sheffield Central, Rivelin and Parkway stations arrived at about 4am this morning.

READ MORE: CCTV released in connection with Sheffield supermarket robbery

READ MORE: Man, 27, dies after car hits wall and street light in Doncaster

They spent about an hour tackling the blaze and the man was taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. The woman and girl were said to be unharmed.

A firefighter who attended said it is believed the family cat had accidentally activated one of the hobs on the cooker by either sitting or stepping on one of the buttons, which led to a fire.