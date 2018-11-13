Family of killed Sheffield motorbike rider describe how loss has left a ‘massive hole in our lives’ 

The grieving relatives of a motorcyclist killed when he crashed into a wall have told how the loss has left a 'massive hole in our lives'.

An inquest heard how Garry Broadhurst, aged 53, died when his motorbike smashed into a wall at the entrance to Graves Park on Cobnar Lane, Norton, in March earlier this year.

Garry Broadhurst.

READ MORE: Meadowhall stabbing: Everything we know so far

The Norton resident, who had two sons and two-step daughters, was a popular teaching assistant at Talbot Specialist School in Norton Lees and also a grassroots football coach for Pro Socker Pumas JFC.

After an inquest into his death at Sheffield Medico Legal Centre earlier today, a devastated relative expressed the family’s grief over the loss.

Brother-in-law Lawrence Banister said: “He was a much-loved family man and his death has left a massive hole in our lives.

“He was a great man and always gave his time to the community. It is a huge loss to staff and pupils at the school, and at the football club.”

The inquest heard how Mr Broadhurst was riding his black Kowasaki motorbike along Derbyshire Lane towards Hemsworth Road when he lost control of the vehicle while making a left turn and crashed into a wall at the entrance of Graves Park.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but he could not be saved and was pronounced dead shortly after the collision on the evening of Wednesday, March 7.

READ MORE: Sheffield crash: Two women and girl, aged three, remain in hospital after fatal collision

Forensic collision investigator John Green said the road has a 30mph limit and while he could not determine exactly how fast Mr Broadhurst was travelling it was “consistent with being above the speed limit” without being excessive.

Fellow crash scene investigator Neil Morrell described him as an “inexperienced” rider having only passed his test a few months earlier. He had also only had the motorbike for a few days.

The inquest was told no other vehicles were involved in the collision.

READ MORE: Brothers charged over Sheffield horror crash that killed four appear at court

Coroner Angharad Davies recorded a conclusion that Mr Broadhurst died as a result of a road traffic collision.

