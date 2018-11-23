Family of teen stabbed to death in Sheffield weep as man admits killing

The family of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Sheffield wept as his killer appeared in court today.

Ryan Jowle was stabbed on Tannery Close, in Woodhouse, on the evening of May 22.

Ryan Jowle

The 19-year-old died in hospital during the early hours of the following morning.

Frank Kiongazi appeared at Sheffield Crown Court today accused of murdering Mr Jowle.

The 23-year-old, of Morland Road, in Gleadless, denied murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter, with prosecutors accepting the lesser charge.

Frank Kiongazi

He was remanded in custody until he is sentenced at the same court on Friday, December 14.

Mr Jowle’s family hugged each other and struggled to hold back the tears as Kiongazi entered his plea this afternoon.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Handley, who led the investigation, said: “I am pleased that Kiongazi has accepted responsibility for his violent actions that night.

“I am grateful for the efforts of the investigative team who have worked tirelessly to gather evidence and build a case for the courts. I also want to take this opportunity to offer my condolences to Ryan’s family.”

A post-mortem examination found Mr Jowle died as a result of a stab wound to the chest.

Kiongazi was also treated at hospital for serious stab injuries to his arms, back and face.

A second charge against Kiongazi of possessing a bladed article was dropped

Katherine Goddard, prosecuting, told the court: “As you would expect, that charge of manslaughter has been subject to a considerable decision this morning.

“We have considered it carefully, in close consultation with the deceased’s family… and that plea is acceptable to the crown.”

Judge Finola O’Farrell asked for a pre-sentencing report to be prepared, taking into consideration the danger Kiongazi is considered to pose.