Family ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity of public who offered support for terminally ill Sheffield girl

The family of seriously ill girl from Sheffield say the generosity from members of the public has been ‘overwhelming’, after receiving tons of messages from people wanting to send the seven-year-old presents, and organise events in her name.

A little over a week ago, consultants gave the devastating news that Terneesha Beatson from Gleadless had just months to live, after revealing that treatment to shrink her brain tumour had been unsuccessful and that it had in fact spread from the left to the right side of her brain.

Terneesha has two wigs - one from the NHS and the other from the Little Princesses Trust

Since then, family and friends of the Valley Park Primary School pupil have done everything they can to make her last Christmas magical, and put a smile on her face – as she will not reach her eighth birthday in June.

Her heartbreaking story was shared across Sheffield, striking a chord with many who messaged her mum Joanne, offering ideas to help Terneesha complete her bucket list.

Joanne, 27, who is also mum to Chanaya Collins, age five and two-year-old Larayah Beatson, said: “I’m only just managing to reply to all the messages.

“Someone messaged about a magical entertainer, offering for us to go to a Santa’s grotto, we’ve had £242 in donations, someone from Prince Charming Hand Craft Silver have said they will make a charm of her hands, and someone has offered to paint a unicorn wall. We’ve got all sorts.

“Its been amazing! I can’t get over how many people have messaged it has been overwhelming. She’s loving all the gifts, it has been putting a smile on her face. She is just a happy seven-year-old again.”

Terneesha will also be visiting her friends at Valley Park on Saturday for a princess day, complete with princess dress and tiara fit for a queen.

Joanne added: “She’ll be travelling there in a limousine, which someone has paid for. When she found out she just has a cheesy smile on her face, she’s so excited.”

Nearly £2,500 has been raised so far via a Facebook fundraising page – with other events planned in hopes of raising that total.

Some of the money has also been used to book Terneesha a ride on a princess carriage later this month.

A fundraiser will be held at Manor Social Club, City Road on November 23 where there will be a host of entertainment, raffles, food and cakes and all funds raised will be given to Terneesha’s family.

Global Events and Promotions, are launching their new Northern Soul and Motown night on November 30 at the Library Bar and Restaurant in Attercliffe with 25 per cent of all entrance fees going to the family.

And, various other people have also pledged their support by holding their own fundraisers.

To donate to Terneesha’s fight click here.