Fans launch fundraising campaign to help Sheffield Eagles star facing deportation from UK

A fundraising campaign has been set up to pay for the citizenship of a Sheffield Eagles rugby league star who is facing deporation.

Sheffield Eagles Supporters ‘Club has asked people to ‘give what they can’ to support veteran centre Menzie Yere who faces deportation back to Papua New Guinea.

Sheffield Eagles' Menzie Yere in action against Toulouse. Picture: Andrew Roe.

Yere, 35, is the club’s all-time record try scorer, scoring almost 200 tries in almost 300 appearances in 10 seasons.

He missed the first half of last season due to visa issues, which were finally cleared in May.

In a statement, the club’s board of directors said: “The situation is urgent and pressing for Menzie. He is part of the club and will always be welcome regardless of if he is playing next season or not.

“He has been a fantastic servant over the past 10 seasons and his record speaks for itself.

“The club has supported Menzie and his family over those years with housing, financial assistance, numerous visa applications and much more.

“We have gone above and beyond for him, especially over the past two years and we will continue to support him in everyway we can.

“The club has been in touch with various organisations from Menzie’s Church, local MP, council and others for potential assistance which is unfortunately not forthcoming so it’s great that supporters are getting behind him and his bid to stay in the UK.”

Yere, who has played 15 times for his country, scored an Eagles club record 46 tries in the 2013 season.

For more information or to donate to the appeal visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/menzieyere.