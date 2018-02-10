Fans warned not to bring fireworks to Sheffield United v Leeds United match

Fans are being warned not to bring fireworks or pyrotechnics to the Sheffield United v Leeds United match today.

South Yorkshire Police warned supporters visiting Bramall Lane that extra security checks will be in place.

The force tweeted: "Sheffield United will have a search operation in place today, supported by South Yorkshire Police. Please do not attempt to bring any pyrotechnic or fireworks to the stadium."

READ MORE: No alcohol served to away fans at Bramall Lane today for Sheffield United v Leeds United game

This comes after police said no alcohol will be served to away fans inside the stadium.

The force caused some confusion earlier after putting out a message that no booze will be served anywhere in the ground.

But they later issued a corrected statement to say the ban will only be in place at the away end.

South Yorkshire Police tweeted: "Just to clarify, alcohol will not be sold to away fans at Bramall Lane for today's fixture. Apologies for any confusion."

Thousands of football fans are expected to descend on the city centre today, particularly around the train station, as the Blades host Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday are playing away at Barnsley. Both are early kick offs.

READ MORE: Sheffield United fans column: Will we be Mo Farah or Jean Van De Velde?

Superintendent Paul McCurry, of South Yorkshire Police, said: "We have been working closely with the local clubs to identify and eliminate potential problems that could arise ahead of the games.

"Saturday is expected to be a busy day and I would advise those attending the games to plan in extra time as possible travel delays are expected.

READ MORE: {https://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/football/sheffield-united/sheffield-united-premier-league-champions-chelsea-keep-chris-wilder-in-the-loop-1-9009032

"There will also be searches and turnstiles at the football grounds so I would again ask fans to consider this when planning their journeys.

"These measures will be in place are to prevent crime and disorder and ensure the safety of everyone at the events.

"We are lucky enough to have five great football teams in South Yorkshire and our aim remains ensuring everyone enjoys what will no doubt be a superb day of sport."