Around 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a Rotherham recycling plant for the third time in less than two years and have been praised for their quick response.

Six fire engines were called to Universal Recycling,Wharf Road, Kilnhurst, at around 9.40am on Sunday.

Emergency services at the scene on Wharf Road. Pictures and video: Joe Cawthorn

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said machinery within the building was on fire but added the blaze was now ‘under control’.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to the fast actions of the incident commander and crews at the scene, the fire is now under control and they prevented it from spreading.”

She added that an investigation into the cause of the blaze would be carried out once it has been fully extinguished.

South Yorkshire Police said there were no hazardous materials on fire and added initial concerns were that the fire was larger than expected.

A spokesman added: “There is no threat to the wider community from hazardous smoke.”

An investigation into the cause of the blaze found it was caused by a battery catching fire.

The blaze is the third fire at the site in three years.

In May 2017, the recycling plant was hit by a major blaze, calling for a review from the Environment Agency after residents had to be evacuated.

And in June 2018, plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles around following a fire.