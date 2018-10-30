Favourite Things: “Breath-taking scenery right on the doorstep”

Mark Ross is one of the founding directors at Redbrik Estate Agents. Since opening its first office in 2013, Redbrik has gone from strength to strength and has five offices located throughout Sheffield and Chesterfield, with its city centre office opening last month. The company has just been named as the region’s number one agent by the Best Estate Agent Guide 2019. Sheffield-born Mark, aged 38, lives with his wife Laura and their children Rafferty and Quinn in south-west Sheffield.

Our new homes and lettings team recently moved into new offices at Speedwell Works on Sidney Street in the City Centre, and Birdhouse Tea is located across the beautiful courtyard. They do fantastic coffee, breakfast and lunch, as well as brownies to die for! There is always a lovely chilled atmosphere every time you visit, and you will often find members of our team here at lunchtime enjoying one of the famous Buddha bowls. It is certainly worth a visit.

All-Siam

Having two young boys, we spend a lot of time as a family in Millhouses and Endcliffe Park –

just as I did as a child. Sheffield is blessed with some fantastic green spaces, but our boys

love particularly love feeding the ducks at Endcliffe and spending hours on the swings. We

often bump into our friends and their children, so the kids have double the fun.

Nonnas

Weekend coffee and a pain au chocolat has become a weekend tradition for my eldest and I,

after his football lessons with Soccer Eds at Goodwin. The staff are brilliant and make a real

fuss of him; they even teach him the odd bit of Italian. It is often our 'go-to' for a quick drink

and a bowl of perfect pasta too. It really is a Sheffield institution.

Running

With so much breath-taking scenery on our door-step, we are fortunate to be in the idyllic

countryside within 2-3 minutes of leaving the house. I often head for Redmires reservoir with

a couple of running pals. We haven't been out as much as we should this year though. I

completed the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon at the end of October and it has given me

the running bug once again, so I will definitely be getting my trainers on more.

Bramall Lane

Watching the boys in red and white is something I have been doing since I was five years

old with my Dad and you will always find at the Lane on a match day. The football that Chris

Wilder has the team playing is the best I have seen in my lifetime, and it is a genuine

pleasure to watch them.

Take-out from Al Siam

With two young kids getting out to eat is not always that easy as a couple. So, more often

than we probably should, Laura and I opt for the Massaman Curry from Al Siam. We both

love Asian food, and this hits the spot every time. If we are lucky enough to get a babysitter,

then eating inside the restaurant is always a treat!

Hallamshire Golf Course

I recently joined and while I don't get as much time as I'd like to play a full 18-holes, however

going up and using the facilities to practice for an hour, or so I find very relaxing. The

manager, James, and the pro, Joe are creating a really nice atmosphere up there. I recently

played in the Dan Walker Cup event which was hosted at Hallamshire and it was a fantastic

day which raised funds for The Children’s Hospital charity.