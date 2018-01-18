Favourite Things: I love the busy city balanced with country calm in Sheffield’

Peter Mahy came to study law at the University of Sheffield in 1990.

Peter joined Howells Solicitors in 1996, qualified as a solicitor in 1998 and was made partner in 2002. Peter was appointed Howells Managing Partner in 2011.

Howells Solicitors has an excellent reputation for providing high quality legal madvice.

Peter has dealt with many high profile cases including cases before the House of Lords and European Court of Human Rights.

He lives in Nether Edge with his wife, a lecturer at Sheffield Hallam University.

Peter thinks the best thing about Sheffield is that you have the hustle and bustle of the city centre with the stunning countryside just a few miles away, getting the best of both worlds.

The view from Howells Richfield House Office

My office overlooks the law courts with a great view North and the hills behind.

The view is particularly impressive when there is snow on the tops. I have admired the view thousands of times but I still enjoy it every day.

We now also have the “Grey to Green” scheme right outside the office. I find green areas are good for the soul.

The Winter Gardens

The Winter Gardens is great. A green oasis in the busy city centre. And it is free.

Bike rides and walks

I cycle to work every day. This is my chill out zone. I use different routes so I can see what is going on.

When I manage to get away from work and have some time to relax I normally jump on my bike or go for a walk.

In the winter it tends to be through Endcliffe Park, Forge Dam and up to Stanage Edge and back.

In the summer for a quick ride it’s up to Dore and back via the Mayfield Valley.

If I have more time then I like to either cycle or walk around Ladybower and Derwent reservoirs.

Lunch or dinner in any of the Peak District pubs is a nice treat. My recent favourites are the Ladybower Inn and the Old Nags Head in Edale but I am keen to try new ones.

I normally end up wishing I was staying the night so I could have a few more ales and roll upstairs.

For those who have not done it already, I recommend the Sheffield Round Walk as a good way to get to know the West of the city. Officially it starts at Endcliffe Park.

The whole loop is 15 miles and takes six to seven hours but you can do it in sections.

Cafes

You are much more likely to find me in a café or coffee shop than a restaurant. I like independent places.

Headley’s is a “bar and kitchen” in the middle of Nether Edge. It is very informal, slightly haphazard, good value and always a laugh.

Pop in for a coffee, something to eat, a drink or Friday night tappas.

Spoilt for Choice is a sandwich shop on Ecclesall Road. They have been going for 20 years and have a slick operation. I get a takeaway and take it up the Botanical Gardens. In the evening at the weekend the place sometimes turns into a pop up Mexican Restaurant Cantina Mexicana. Again informal, good value and always a laugh, my kind of place.

Homemade in Nether Edge never disappoints, particularly for Saturday brunch.

If going through the parks a stop at the Endcliffe Park Cafe or the Forge Dam café is a good option.

Countryside views

No matter how many times I go to the peaks I still find the views stunning. I have a few places I like to stop for a few minutes and admire the view for example on Ringinglow Road looking over towards Castleton or on the same road looking back at Sheffield at dusk.

The Universities and Broomhill

Having two world class Universities are huge assets in many ways. The students help the city thrive.

I owe a great deal to Sheffield University.

I like the Broomhill area where I stayed in halls of residence back in 1990.

I enjoy passing Firth Court the University Building where I had exams. As I pass by I count myself lucky I do not have any exams to worry about.

It feels liberating.