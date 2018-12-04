Favourite Things: “I’m so thankful I chose to lay my roots here”

Originally from Walsall in the West Midlands, Lisa Leighton moved to Sheffield to study Accounting and Financial Management at Sheffield University in 1991. Slightly apprehensive at first, it was during Lisa’s first bus journey through the city that it began to grow on her and she has been a firm advocate ever since. Now living in Lodge Moor with her husband and two children, aged 14 and nine, Lisa is due to be appointed joint managing partner in April 2019 at Yorkshire’s largest independent firm of Chartered Accountants, BHP.

Getting outside

Thyme Cafe, Broomhill

Since moving to Sheffield as a student I’ve lived in a total of 15 houses and one thing that’s stuck with me throughout is the ease at which you can access both city and beautiful, green spaces. The Peaks and parks which Sheffield is renowned for have always been a selling point and getting outdoors has become even more important lately with the arrival of our two new puppies – Coco and Mabel. The pair of four-month-old French Bulldogs joined our family in September and are definitely keeping our hands full! We’re now living on the old Hospital site in Lodge Moor and we love that we can just turn right out of our house and be in a park ideal for dog walking.

Thyme Café, Broomhill

Now in its 15 th year of operation, Thyme Café is one of my favourite places to eat in Sheffield. It’s an easy distance from our office, which makes it ideal for a relaxed client meeting, and it’s welcoming and friendly. I love their fish and chips and in fact, thinking of food in Sheffield, I also can’t go without Hendos – I’m sure people say this a lot but it’s definitely one of my favourite things!

Hitting the shops!

I have to admit I have a bit of a perfume obsession and one of my favourite things to do is to hit the shops with my daughter. There are areas of Sheffield which have completely transformed lately, such as the Moor. We’re so impressed by The Light Cinema, the new big Primark and how the rest of that area is being developed and brought to life – you can see a massive difference already.

My work

I remember walking past BHP each day on my way to lectures while I was a student and I used to look into the windows and think that it looked like a nice place to work. After University I was lucky enough to join BHP and I’ve not looked back since. It sounds a bit cheesy, but my colleagues and clients are a massive reason that I’m still here in Sheffield. The firm has grown and developed significantly since I joined in 1995 but when you walk into the office it still has that homely feel that I felt on day one. I love my job because it allows me to talk to people all day and I can really talk! Some of my clients have been with me for decades, I think the longest one would be Keebles LLP – I’ve been involved with the firm from the year I joined 24 years ago.

Running

This is a recent addition to my favourite things! When my colleagues began signing up to run in the York 10k this year, I decided to join them in the challenge and raise money for a good cause. 27 of us from the firm ran this summer and it has definitely given me the confidence

to keep running. Since then I’ve also done the Sheffield 10k and will be doing the Percy Pud 10k in a few weeks. I find running is a great time to think and when I’m signed up to an event it motivates me to keep going. In the York 10k I ran for a charity I feel very strongly about – Cavendish Cancer Care. I was a Trustee for Cavendish for four years and it does such important work supporting those living with Cancer and their families. One of the reasons I decided to get involved in this role is because I wanted to give something back to a city which has given so much to me. Sheffield has given me so many wonderful things from my husband and family right through to my career and much more. I decided to lay my roots here and I’m very thankful that I did.