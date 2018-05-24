Favourite Things: Nothing than outdoors for work and down time

Whilst most eleven-year-olds were glued to their Xbox or Nintendo, Deepcar brothers Shane and Dean Goodlad spent every waking hour working on a farm in Midhopestones, near Stocksbridge.

This particular farm had been built from scratch and turning into a thriving business. Its success had a lasting effect on the brothers and it wasn’t long before it was stirring their own entrepreneurial talents. Shane and Dean Goodlad didn’t let the grass grow under their feet. They saved their wages and on leaving school they bought their first tractor - a Massey Ferguson 3655 costing £8,500 - and started offering their agricultural contracting services locally. Their reputation for hard work and quality service was soon going before them and they made enough money to invest still further in their then fledgling S&D Goodlad business with new equipment and additional services. Now 26 years old, Shane Goodlad – who still works with his brother – heads up www.goodladcontracting.co.uk and www.goodladassociates.co.uk. They are nationwide contractors specialising in hedge and vegetation management with a wealth of other services on offer. Shane Goodlad said: “It has been quite a journey these past few years but one I’ve found incredibly rewarding.”

Sheffield Wednesday hero Jack Brown

It’s nice to know we have blue blood in our family. I’m not talking royalty – better than that as it happens. My great grandad was a legend of the blue and whites – he was none other than goalkeeper Jack Brown.

He made his name after the First World War in the 1920s and 1930s. He fought hard to become the team’s first choice and first made the grade in 1926. During his time at Hillsborough he played for England six times and amassed 507 league and cup appearances for Wednesday. He’s fondly remembered in our family as you can well imagine. I’m a regular at Hillsborough and often wonder what it must have been like to roll the clock back a few decades and see Jack in action.

Walks around Ladybower:

Though I spend much of my working life outdoors, I find there’s no better for downtime either. I’ve got two springer spaniels and you’ll regularly find me wandering around Ladybower Reservoir. The scenes are breathtaking and it’s the perfect place to get away from it all. I’ll regularly do the whole six mile round walk if I’ve got time.

Ponti’s Italian Kitchen, Stocksbridge

If you’ve never tried Ponti’s you’re in for a treat when you do. This stylish Italian eatery is based in Stocksbridge’s new Fox Valley – they also have a sister restaurant in London. There are some contemporary twists on Italian staple dishes and the tastes are divine.

There’s also a great drinks menu and mouth-watering cocktails and the service is wonderful. It’s a seriously well designed space that’s set over two floors with additional prosecco bar.

Powers Martial Arts, Stannington

Though I work long hours, I regularly find time to attend Powers Martial Arts. This is a truly family-friendly centre for all-comers. I do their K1 kicking boxing classes and find them fantastic fitness. The instructors are first-class. We also regularly sponsor events as they’re a great asset to the community.

Results Hub, Woodseats

It can be a daunting prospect when you first set out in business on your own. I have to thank visionary entrepreneur Michael Bell for his help and guidance over the past few years. His mentoring has been wonderful and opened our eyes to avenues of new business we’d have missed.

Owlerton Stadium:

It’s hard to be from my side of town without a mention of a night at the dogs. If there’s ever a big gathering it’s a regular choice – either for a whole night or to start a night off. You really can’t beat the atmospher.

El Paso, Cumberland St

This must be one of Sheffield’s best and liveliest restaurants. I was lucky enough to attend their fourth birthday and sampled a wealth of their exemplary cocktails and live Latin music.

and dancing. This would be all well and good for people in a 9 to 5 job. This isn’t always quite so good for someone like me that regular starts work as early as 5am!