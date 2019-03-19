Favourite Things: Passion helps drive our food scene popularity

Michael Beirne is Deputy Manager of Sheffield BID, an organisation which works together with businesses to create a city centre which is busy, safe, clean and easy to access and navigate for visitors.

Michael has recently relocated to Sheffield to work for Sheffield BID, planning and delivering projects to improve the city centre for those that live and work in Sheffield or visitors from further afield.

One of the first projects Michael is focusing on at Sheffield BID is Dine Sheffield, the city’s restaurant fortnight, which sees more than 40 restaurants offer bespoke offers priced at £5, £10 and £15. Dine Sheffield takes place from 14 – 28 March with bars, cafes, restaurants and cultural destinations all taking part.

Silversmiths on Arundel Street prides itself on being a Yorkshire restaurant. Picture: Chris Etchells



A city of foodies

Through my work on Dine Sheffield I have had the pleasure of meeting restaurant owners, managers, front of house staff and customers who are fiercely passionate about the city’s dining scene and its future success. I’ve quickly learnt that Sheffield fishcakes are far superior to any other, and that every meal can be improved with Henderson’s. It’s Sheffielders’ appetite for lovingly made, top quality food which has led to Dine Sheffield’s success, taking place for the fourth time.

Restaurants are keen to showcase their impressive menus and customers are excited to sample the food on offer.



Fantastic local produce

In kitchens across the city, chefs are preparing dishes using the finest Sheffield ingredients, often sourced only a few miles from the city centre. Silversmiths prides itself on being the Yorkshire restaurant and during Dine Sheffield will be showcasing a menu featuring Yorkshire Fishcake, Yorkshire Flatbread and Shin of Beef Terrine with Yorkshire Blue cheese.

At Birdhouse Tea Bar and Kitchen, tea is blended a couple of miles away in Nether Edge and coffee is sourced from Foundry Coffee Roasters on Bank Street in the city centre. At Blend Kitchen, the menu changes daily and is inspired by the produce of local farmers, food producers and fishermen.



Flourishing independents

From the Devonshire Quarter to the Cultural Industries Quarter, independent eateries are helping to create a dynamic, vibrant and diverse food scene right in the heart of Sheffield city centre. Forum has been a mainstay of the city’s independent food and drink scene for more than 25 years and with the warmer months around the corner, I cannot wait to enjoy a slice of pizza and a pint of True North’s beer on the terrace.

It has been fantastic to see the enthusiasm of the independent food and drink scene when bringing Dine Sheffield together. It is the passion and drive of these small, independent businesses which drives our food scene’s popularity and through events like Dine Sheffield, Sheffield BID can help these businesses grow, something I’m incredibly proud to be a part of.



New openings

This Dine Sheffield we are welcoming ten restaurants to the event for the first time, including Ambulo, Millennium Gallery’s new all-day café and Kollective Kitchen, Site Gallery’s new food offering. Ambulo and Kollective working together with the galleries is a great example of how combining cultural offerings with fantastic food and drink can help to increase footfall and vibrancy in an area.

As a newbie to the city, I have been impressed by Sheffield’s dynamic and diverse food scene. From the UK’s favourite national chains to the independents that give the city its individuality, there is something for all tastes and all budgets. I will certainly be taking advantage of Dine Sheffield from 14- 28 March, and trying restaurants across the city for just £5, £10 and £15.