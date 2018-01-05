Favourite Things: Sheffield has changed, but it still has the best attractions

Hans Hux moved from his native Tuttlingen, Germany, to Sheffield in 1993, following eight years in Tokyo.

At the time, Hans worked for Aesculap – a medical device company which started manufacturing cutlery back in the 1800s and later became renowned for manufacturing high end surgical instruments and equipment.

Initially MD of Aesculap, when the company merged with B. Braun Medical Ltd Hans became Chairman and Group Chief Executive of the expanded organisation.

Now living in Lodge Moor with his wife, Andrea, the former Sheffield Chamber of Commerce President is a keen fan of the Borussia Dortmund football team, based in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia.

Borussia Dortmund has a close partnership with the world’s oldest Football Club, Sheffield FC, and Dortmund, like Sheffield, used to be a centre for steel.

The Strines Inn

There are plenty of good restaurants and pubs across Sheffield but one which I really love, and think is really special, is the Strines Inn.

Originally built in the 13th Century, this Inn is a perfect stop-off when you’re travelling out of Sheffield towards Ladybower Reservoir.

If I’m ever showing people some of the highlights of Sheffield this is a lovely place to visit with beautiful countryside views before walking down to Ladybower.

Chatsworth House and the Peak District

Chatsworth is of course popular in the summer, but my wife and I even like walking around the grounds when it is cold and windy.

There are beautiful loops which you can do around the grounds and then up to the Hunting Lodge and back down into Baslow.

We love areas of nature and find the Peak District the perfect theatre for that. The great thing about Sheffield is that you’re never far from a park or green space to relax.

Lodge Moor is a really lovely area and we can just walk out of the house at weekends and go out for a walk without needing to use the car at all. This is something really special.

Sheffield Theatres

We’re very lucky to have a thriving arts scene in Sheffield, I particularly like the theatres.

Sheffield Theatres is the largest theatre complex outside London and we should be very proud to have three venues – the Lyceum, the Crucible and the Crucible Studio – showcasing a wide variety of home grown and touring productions.

The Yorkshire

Sculpture Park

I think the Yorkshire Sculpture Park is one of the best venues of its kind Europe-wide. It is the UK’s leading open-air gallery and we spend a lot of time there enjoying the sculptures in such a beautiful setting.

People will travel far and wide to see work by Henry Moore and we’ve got his world-class work right here, amongst the most natural scenery, as well as many touring exhibitions by British and international artists.

Sport

As well as football, I am a great supporter of the DBL Sharks Sheffield and I think the English Institute of Sport Sheffield (EISS) is a great facility.

Our company has supported the Sharks for many years now, and we’re very proud to work with their community development programme on B. Healthy, B. Braun - a programme involving children and helping people in the region to lead healthier lifestyles through sport.

a cHANGING cITY

Today, Sheffield is almost beyond recognition compared to how it was when I arrived in 1993, and the developments around the Sheffield City Region Innovation Corridor, are exciting.

We’ve seen world-class developments with the Advanced Manufacturing District and the Advanced Wellbeing Research Centre on Sheffield Olympic Legacy Park. B. Braun has invested heavily in its UK headquarters and organisation in Sheffield, and it would be good to see other companies do the same. This will lead to a real transformation in Sheffield and we could all then be excited to see what the future will bring.