Favourite Things: Sheffield is full of stunning sights and fabulous food

Karen Keeton, who plays the flute with the Sheffield Symphony Orchestra, has just been appointed permanent head teacher of the historic Barlborough Hall School.

Her relationship with the remarkable sixteenth century mansion house, a renowned independent Catholic Day School in Chesterfield, originally started in 2000 when she was a visiting flute teacher.

Graves Park.

It’s not unusual to still find Karen attached to a flute performing as principle player with Sheffield Symphony Orchestra.

Barlborough Hall’s new head, who originally grew up in Dronfield, is also a keen runner and will be doing the London Marathon in April where she’ll be raising money for Jesuit Missions.

She lives with husband Chris, daughter Megan, and a 12 ton steamroller that dates back to 1939.

More information is available from www.msmcollege.com

Toll Bar Cottage,

Pitsmoor

My grandma has lived in this beautiful and historic house since 1976. She always said she’d never move. She wasn’t joking – she’s now 90.

I’d be there every Saturday as a child.

My playground would be the nearby Abbeyfield Park or the destination we named our ‘secret park’ – another green area nestling nearby.

When we’d return to grandmas we’d always find grandad drinking a ‘mucky pint’ in the local pub next door.

Graves Park

We’re big fans of this place – everything from the alluring smell of the Rare Breeds Farm to happy hours spent racing down the various steep hills with bikes and scooters.

Our family used to be a regular feature – my mother and father-in-law used to operate the popular ‘Betsy’ land Train that used to run there.

Sheffield 10K

I’ve been running this for many years under its various different guises, and along its many different routes, one of the earlier routes I recall was along Penistone Road past Sheffield Wednesday.

These days it passes the Botanical Gardens, through Hunters Bar and disappears off past Endcliffe Park and onwards. Running it as a local girl has distinct benefits - namely you know when the hills are coming and when you’ll get a bit of a rest.

Division Street area nightlife

We don’t get out as much as we used to, but when we do, we like to make the best of it.

When we’re in the Division Street area I like to pretend we’re still students and visit our old haunts like the Walkabout, or relive those memories of my first glass of Roger & Out at the Frog & Parrot.

Wagamama, Leopold Square

This is a big favourite in our house, and normally elicits two questions from my daughter – one each for my husband and I.

It normally starts with: “Oh daddy can we please go to Wagamama?”. And when we get there she looks at me and says: “Please don’t choose Pad Thai Yasai again mummy”.

Starbucks, Western Bank

My daughter Megan was born prematurely. This branch of Starbucks, sitting next door to the hospital, became an inadvertent second home. From early morning to late at night, it was a regular and welcoming haunt.

Sheffield Music Shop,

Ecclesall Road

When I was still an aspiring flute player I was always keen to push myself with harder and harder sheet music. Sheffield Music Shop would be the place I’d purchase it.

Outdoor Events

I’ve been lucky enough to grow up around some of Sheffield’s most renowned events which our family has enjoyed a grandstand view of. My father was involved with most of them.

I have been a regular fixture at everything from Afterdark at Don Valley Bowl, to Sheffield Fayre hosted at one of the many stunning parks in the city, Norfolk Heritage Park.

Sheffield Lyceum

I’m a big fan of musicals and I’m a Lyceum regular. I love the mix of the modern outside atrium that blends with the music hall inside. One of my most recent visits was to see Grease – it was amazing.