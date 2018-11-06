Favourite Things: Such an eclectic mix of taste across Broomhill

Remo Simeone has been a much-loved part of Broomhill life since he first opened his Italian café there 18 years ago. A lot has changed in the area in the near two decades since he started. But the biggest transformation of late has been Remo’s Café.

He’s now open for business every Friday and Saturday evening following a stylish makeover and the addition of first alcohol licence.

Sheffield's Botanical Gardens. Picture Scott Merrylees

This is in addition to his regular seven-days-a-week daytime opening.Remo Simeone has come a long way since he first started working at Nonnas on Ecclesall Road over 20 years ago.

The experience persuaded him that Broomhill needed its own piece of Italian authenticity and Remo’s Café was born.

As popularity increased, so did the size of the café as he extended into the downstairs of the premises.

Remo’s now welcomes a new chef – Lendi – and an ever-changing menu. He also boasts fine Italian wines and draft Italian lager.

Remo Simeone said: “It has been a true honour to bring a touch of my homeland to Broomhill these past 18 years. We’ve tried regular bistro nights in recent years which have provided popular. We’re now taking things one step further by serving alcohol and opening every Friday and Saturday night.”

Remo’s bookings can be made on 0114 267 1525. Remo's is situated at 259 Fulwood Road, Sheffield S10 3BD.

Zara’s Indian Restaurant – Crookes:

If you want a quality Indian there really is one destination. I’m very picky about the kind of place I go – I like a spotlessly clean premises and quality food. Zara’s has it all. You really can’t go wrong with a single thing on their menu. There’s no better feeling that relaxing in their sumptuous red interior complete with chandeliers and plush booths.

Two minutes from greenery:

It’s well used cliché but it always stands true.... I love Sheffield’s prominence to the Peak District. Surely there’s few cities that are so lucky? We are so blessed to be surrounded by such breathtaking countryside.

Broomhill:

It has been my second home for the past 18 years and I truly love the area. Few places in Sheffield have the mix of students and young professionals – it is an amazing vibe. Such an ecletic mix of tastes. And I have to give a special mention to the amazing and loyal customer

base I have had the honour of building up over the years. Many of them are far more like friends than customers.

Cubana, Leopold Square:

What is there not to like about this place? The vibe is amazing. The staff are the friendliest anywhere and everything from the food to the entertainment is always first class. Co-owner Adrian Bagnoli – one of my oldest friends - really is the perfect host – he makes time for everyone.

Nonnas, Ecclesall Road:

I owe a lot to Maurizio Mori and Nonnas. He gave me a job that I loved when they first opened in 1996. I spent four years there and learned so much. That gave me the grounding and confidence to open Remo’s. I’ve never looked back! And neither have they – they’re still a destination after all these years!

Sheffield the cycling city:

I must admit it’s regularly hard to switch off when you’re running your own business and you’re the face of it. But cycling is a big passion of mine. It’s the Italian in me! And Sheffield offers plenty to test you – especially if you like hills. And that’s before you even get out into the Peak District!

Sheffield the running City:

I’m a big fan of running. It has been a passion of mine for a long time. I like nothing better than running from my home in Crosspool up to Hallamshire FC. I’ll often carry on to Ranmoor and through Endcliffe Park. My partner Stacey and I have a regular run of 9k from my home. We have some truly breathtaking scenery in this city and it’s far more enjoyable when you’re running rather than driving.

The Botanical Gardens:

The Botanical Gardens provide a perfect setting to appreciate the good things in life and to reflect when things are tough. The beauty of this place is a tonic in itself. We are so lucky to have a space like this in the confines of a 500,000 population like Sheffield.