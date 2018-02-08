Favourite Things: There’s no place like home and no place like Sheffield

Jonathan Richardson is a proud Sheffielder and MD of Russell Richardson, Sheffield’s confidential shredding, archiving and recycling experts, who have just celebrated 40 years of keeping thousands of companies clutter-free and safe from fraudsters.

Uncle Sam’s,

Ladybower Reservoir

Ecclesall Road

My wife Ruth and I have been going here since we started dating back in 1980 - and that is 38 years ago.

The place has hardly changed in all this time. To survive for so long on the ultra-competitive Ecclesall Road is no mean feat.

Its longevity is testament to the fact that Uncle Sam’s just gets it right. We have the same food every time we visit, which is four or five times a year - A plain burger for Ruth, cheeseburger for me.

Ruth reckons the hot chocolate fudge cake is the best she has ever had anywhere.

Sugworth Hall

This is where I spent the first six years of my life. It sounds a very grand address but in the early sixties it was owned by what was then Sheffield Corporation.

My parents had a wing of the building, which we sub-let from the Rose family (of Rose’s the Bakers fame). It was a great place to grow up. There were huge grounds to explore.

lADYBOWEr Reservoir

This is not strictly a Sheffield place, but I reckon it is close enough for us to claim it as our own. I have spent many a happy hour here, walking or cycling around the three reservoirs with my wife.

More recently I have taken up fly fishing and often take a boat out onto Ladybower - with mixed success.

It is quite a difficult sport to master but very fulfilling when you get it right. And even on the days when I don’t catch anything, the scenery at Ladybower is so stunning I never feel it’s been a day wasted.

Bents Drive, Ecclesall

This was the road where I lived from 15 years old. And it’s where I met my wife Ruth, who literally lived across the road from us.

Initially it was the typical boy-girl teasing friendship. She used to hang out of her bedroom window, shouting sarcastic comments to me on the street below.

She eventually asked me out five years later, (she had got tired of waiting for me to ask her), and I can still remember that moment like it was yesterday.

I had just got home and parked up my work van, which was absolutely filthy. Ruth called to me from across the road and asked if I wanted to go for a drink.

Two years later we were married. It’s our 36th wedding anniversary this year.

Cole Brothers (Now John Lewis)

Cole’s, as we called it back in the day, was always the place to go for any major purchase.

You were always reassured by the fact that you got good prices and could take stuff back with no questions asked if you changed your mind. Nothing’s changed really.

I still remember my mum taking me there as a child for new shoes - Clark’s of course. And also the smell of the new carpets on the second floor. These days the store it is still my first port of call for major purchases .

The Fat Cat, Kelham Island

This was where I discovered what real beer tasted like. My business used to be based at Neepsend and I would often pop in for a pint of Timothy Taylor’s Landlord and a cheese sarnie for lunch. The beer was pure nectar.

Work

Having been lucky enough to have been involved in the family business for the last 40 years, work is where I have spent the majority of my life.

Today we are based in Attercliffe, which is a great location for access into Sheffield city centre.

Fortunately I have had a very happy working life, although there have been some extremely tough and worrying times over the years.

The company is thriving. That is testament to the people that work here. The relationship I have with my staff is something I cherish.

Home

Home is the sanctuary where you can close the door on the world and finally relax.

I live at High Storrs and our house has fantastic views across the Mayfield Valley up towards Ringinglow and Burbage. We get to see some lovely sunsets and stunning skylines.