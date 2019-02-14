Favourite Things: “We can see big London shows on our doorstep”

His inspirational selling techniques are still the cornerstone of one of the world’s biggest brands – and they’re now raising the game of small businesses right across the Sheffield City Region. Steve Knapp started his sales career at the very bottom – selling Calor Gas cylinders door-to-door in the late 1980s – but advanced it to the very top. He rose through the ranks at Shell to become responsible for the success of the company’s sales teams right across the globe.

But throughout his career he was very aware that sales is a sector with an image problem – from PPI mis-selling to double-glazing horror stories, it has traditionally been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Steve Knapp said: “Sales is still a dirty word within so many small businesses. But without a sales mindset you are never going to comfortably keep cash flow at the right level.’

He’s now using his expertise to help turn the small business community of the Sheffield City Region into one of the best performing business sectors of its type in the UK.

Steve Knapp has just unveiled the ‘The Sales Mindset Coach’ - an online platform that provides a proven framework to grow a business.

“I want to re-programme attitudes to sales to create a winning strategy”, he added.

Steve Knapp lives in Bamford. He is married with three daughters. More information from: www.thesalesmindsetcoach.com

The Anglers Rest at Bamford a community pub, cafe and post office all in one

The Anglers Rest, Bamford - Peak District:

This was one of the region’s first community pubs and it has been an honour to be a part of its development. The Angler’s Rest has provided a great meeting place – I hold half my business meetings here! It is a great community asset and has given a true sense of pride and identity to the village. I enjoyed a stint as a volunteer director and I’ve seen first hand the benefits an asset like this can provide. It also boasts some great beer! In fact it won CAMERA Sheffield Region pub of the year in 2017



The Hope Valley Business Zoo:

Don’t think Sheffield has the monopoly on business networking – I was co-founder of the Hope Valley Business Zoo and we’ve now been running over a year. The idea behind it was to connect the community of the Hope Valley and bring together business owners. We recently did our first fundraiser for Cardiac Risk In the Young.

Sheffield’s business networking scene:

It’s always quite daunting when you set up a new business – you want to know you’ve got the model right and you want to be sure there’s actually a market for your product. Event’s like the Power Hour held at Sheffield’s Cubana in Leopold Square have been vital in the development process. It has helped put me in touch with like-minded people and provided me with a springboard to test my business ideas.



Peaks to Sheffield - countryside to city

I don’t think I could live in a better part of the world than Bamford. It takes just 20 minutes to get to Sheffield and I love being able to switch between the breathtaking Peak District and the buzzing city. I love homeworking and the sense of well being that can provide.



Sheffield beers

Before I arrived in Bamford I was living in London. I got used to the London pint. A Sheffield pint is very different – and much preferred. I love Abbeydale Beers and Kelham Island (both the location and beers). At the Angler’s Rest in Bamford I had great fun helping organise our own beer festival in 2017

Win Hill This is the view from my office window – weather dependent. It’s a lovely walk to do with visitors as the views from the top are spectacular. It’s also a traditional birthday walk with my wife – that’s in December so we often brave the weather to get to the top.

Theatres, cinemas and gigs

I love the fact we can see the big London shows on our door step in our region - Cilla, Schindlers List, Dusty etc. I’m a big fan of ornate Victorian venues like Buxton Opera House and Sheffield Lyceum. I turn into ‘dad’s taxi’ to let my daughters see the latest groups and you’ll often find me at revival gigs by the likes of Back to the Jam, Deacon Blue, Suggs and others.