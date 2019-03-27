Favourite Things: “We’re spoilt for choice in Sheffield having the best parks and outdoor spaces

Naomi Cooper is 27, and was born and raised in Sheffield. She grew up in Mosborough and Low Edges, went to University in London and now lives in Hillsborough with her partner and three year old son. They are expecting baby number two in May.

“I created trips with a tot two years ago… the idea came from our love for local travelling and days out. But since then it has grown bigger and bigger and changed my life”.

The Cutlery Works in Sheffield. The former cutlery works is now a indoor food market with multiple restaurants and bars. Picture: Chris Etchells

Trips With a Tot It is the only dedicated Sheffield family days out, events and activities blog read by thousands of people all across South Yorkshire. I write reviews, guides, tips and event lists to help families find amazing things to do whatever budget. We’re always on the go and my little one is very familiar with backpacking already! Trips with a tot is my passion and I’m truly grateful for each and everyone of my readers.

Living in Sheffield

I was born in Sheffield and now have my own family here, it’s the best to see my little one growing up in this lovely city. We are spoilt for choice with the best parks, outdoor spaces, museums and events. We love being so close to the Peak District and having amazing parks on our door step. We live in Hillsborough, so different to where I grew up in Mosborough as a child. I love Hillsborough Park & Walled Garden, Rivelin Valley Park, Low Bradfield and being on the super tram route!

City trips and budget travel

I love train trips and staying in nearby cities! We’re family explorers at heart and my toddler is always asking when we’re next going on holiday! I recommend hostels such as YHA, budget hotels and Airbnb to keep the costs down and self cater to save money on eating out. I love a spontaneous overnight trip to a fun city like York or Manchester, and affordable caravan holidays by the seaside. Our favourite cities so far are London, York, Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, Liverpool, Brighton and Blackpool.

Cafes & eateries

I love good coffee and vegan food! Sheffield is such a wonderful place for both, we really are spoilt for choice. Heartcure Collective is a new really fantastic place, which I highly recommend (it’s very family friendly). More cafes we’re particularly fond of are Zooby’s, Forge Dam, Five Rivers, Couch, Heeley City Farm cafe and Cutlery Works.

Shopping local

I try to shop as locally as possible! I love buying handmade/second hand clothes, charity shop bargains, local food and veg produce and made in Sheffield gifts. Food markets and festivals like Sheffield Food Festival are fantastic. I love a good car boot sale at Abbeydale Picture House, rummaging through treasures Sheffield Antiques Quarter and buying yummy fruit and veg at Moor Market.

Family walks and exploring nature with my son

There’s nothing quite like getting muddy in the woods with a toddler and I love it! Living in Sheffield we’re never far away from local woodlands or a lovely park which I’m so grateful for. My toddler loves puddle splashing, nature play and finding fairies in the woods. I find family walks can be so magical and a really lovely bonding experience… even better, they’re free. Some of our favourite outdoor places are Longshaw Estate and Padley Gorge, Mother Cap, Rivelin, Forge Dam, Botanical Gardens and Norfolk Park.

Books

Admittedly I don’t have much time to read as much as I used to but but I love reading to my son. We love local libraries and they are a fantastic resource. I love book shops (especially ones with cafes!), making up our own stories on family walks and Julia Donaldson. One of my favourite places to go is Rhyme and Reason at Hunters Bar after a lovely day at Botanical Gardens and Endcliffe Park.