Favourite Things: “World class theatre and home in ten minutes”

Richard Stubbs is the CEO of the Yorkshire and Humber Academic Health Science Network. With offices in Sheffield, Leeds, and Wakefield the AHSN works with the NHS, industry and academia to drive the adoption of health innovation and improvement into use more rapidly, in order to improve care for patients.

Richard is a private sector board member of the Sheffield City Region Local Enterprise Partnership, which brings public and private sector leaders together to support economic growth development and create new local jobs.

Inside Sheffield lyceum Theatre

He is also a board trustee of Maltby Learning Trust, a multi-academy trust with several secondary and primary schools in Rotherham and Doncaster, as well as a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts.

Originally from Maltby, Richard, aged 42, lives in south-west Sheffield with his wife, Andrea, and their two children Olivia and Thomas.

Advanced Manufacturing Park/Olympic Legacy Park

The Advanced Manufacturing Park still seems to be our best kept secret. But word is getting out there and McLaren’s recent investment and a Royal opening certainly help. The reason I chose to join the board of my former comprehensive school is because I’m passionate about ensuring our school children gain these new high-tech jobs in the future. And I’m so excited by all the work going on to build the Olympic Legacy Park and the Advanced Wellness Research Centre, which will be our next big city story.

Nether Edgeshops

We accidentally moved to Nether Edge when we first came to Sheffield 16 years ago. Now, I couldn’t think of anywhere better to live. We love the multi-cultural community, the farmers’ markets, the bowling club and Chelsea Park, but above all for me, it’s the independent shops and the shop owners at the Nether Edge crossroads who do the most to make Nether Edge the attractive and welcoming place that it is. Particularly mentions to Vicky at Wickwire, Emma at Moss and Clover, the staff at Homemade Café, and the amazing Aladdin’s Cave that is Zeds.

The views of Sheffield

I love views of cityscapes and Sheffield is blessed with them. However you arrive, the city opens up and reveals itself in a spectacular way. Close to sunset, driving south down the M1 past Meadowhall, there is such a view of the city, the hills, and the sun setting behind them, its quite magical. But my favourite view is earned from climbing up into the Peaks, past Ringinglow, and over the Roman Road towards Hathersage. From there, the city view takes my breath away every time.

Hillsborough on a Saturday afternoon

I’ve been a die-hard Wednesday fan since I was in infant school, and it’s still a joy to head to Hillsborough on a Saturday, although lately more in hope than expectation. I’ve worked hard to successfully convince my wife and children to become fans but sadly they are yet to see any evidence of our status as a massive club, and my tales of top six finishes and trophies in the nineties seem more like tall stories!

Sheffield Theatres

The Crucible, The Lyceum, the Studio, the Merlin, the Lantern, the Montgomery. All different, all wonderful. We go to a lot of productions, and there is rarely a dud. World class theatre and back home in ten minutes certainly beats a trip to London. For me, Damian Williams basically is my yearly Christmas present.

Ecclesall Road/Sharrowvale Road

An obvious choice, but we shouldn’t take it for granted. Sharrowvale in particular seems to be having a bit of a renaissance over the last few years, with some really fabulous shops opening. We’re fans of Jonty’s for breakfast, and Mogul Room for a treat. The Lucky Fox is a great new addition too. And the Beer House is hard to leave once you’ve arrived.

Abbeydale Golf Club

For someone who likes views, there’s nowhere better to play golf. The club and members are lovely, the course itself is sadly a bit tougher on me. But I love the challenge, and the ability to switch off. Abbeydale is passionate about bringing more children and female players into the game and has a great family feel.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​