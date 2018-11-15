Fears popular West Street restaurant has closed its doors in Sheffield 

Customers have raised fears that a popular Chinese restaurant on West Street has closed its doors.

U Buffet in Sheffield has been closed for a number of weeks with a sign on the door previously stating it was closed for a refurbishment.

West Street - Google Maps

However, with the writing on the sign now faded away and Google listing the restaurant as ‘permanently closed’ customers have raised fears over its future.

Customers have reported being unable to get through to the restaurant when trying to make a reservation and their Facebook page has also disappeared.

The buffet-style restaurant opened its doors in 2014 and was the second restaurant run by Wai Wing Lee and his family after opening the first site in West Yorkshire.

Billed on their website as ‘the most memorable and enjoyable Chinese buffet in Sheffield’, the restaurant was popular with families and students alike.

The Star has contacted U Buffet for a response.