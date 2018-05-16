Fears someone could be killed on 'race track' Sheffield road

Residents fear it is only a matter of time before someone is killed by speeding drivers treating a busy road like a 'race track'.

There are fears of a fatal collision following a number of accidents on South Road in Walkley.

The most recent of which happened on Sunday, May 6, in which two vehicles collided.

On this occasion nobody was injured but residents fear it is only a matter of time before someone is killed unless urgent traffic management action is taken.

One resident, who did not want to be named, said: "As you approach the road from the side roads, visibility is poor so cars often have to edge out to see if anything is coming.

"As the road is straight some motorists like to build up speed and treat it like some kind of race track.

"You can often hear cars speeding up and down it in an evening.

"I am not a fan of speed bumps, who is? But I think they are genuinely needed before someone is killed."

Parents whose children attend nearby Walkley Primary School have also raised concerns.

Mum-of-two Rachel Radford, aged 37, said: "There are always cars parked either side so obviously there could be children crossing the road between cars.

"A lot of the older catchment who attend the school will cross that road."

She called for council chiefs to look at installing an additional pedestrian crossing.

Walkley councillor Neale Gibson said ward members are aware of the problem and they have looked into dropping the speed limit from 30pmh to 20pmh.

He added: "We have taken action previously to increase parking on Howard Road and South Road in previous years and this does have the effect of slowing down traffic.

"I have discussed with the cabinet member responsible the possibility of introducing a 20mph speed limit on the entire length of both roads.

"I think that people generally drive too fast on all our roads not just South Road.

"I don't think speed bumps are an answer in this case, but what I would like to see is South Road and Howard Road being made safer for all users, drivers, pedestrians, cyclists."

Park and Arbourthorne councillor Jack Scott, cabinet member for development and transport, said there has been two road traffic collisions which resulted in injury on the road in the last five years and added that he was 'concerned' by the matter.

But he added: "There are many other areas in the city with much higher accident records that must be treated as a priority.

"Road safety budgets have been slashed by the government over the last eight years, so it is even more important that we target our actions where the need is the greatest.”