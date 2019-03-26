Film Reviews: A road trip to the bright lights of Blackpool

EATEN BY LIONS (12A)

Half-brothers embark on a haphazard road trip to the bright lights of Blackpool in director Jason Wingard's bittersweet and multicultural buddy comedy.

Co-written by David Isaac, Eaten By Lions purrs gently for 95 minutes with a couple of uproarious interludes that play to the strengths of Britain's Got Talent finalist Jack Carroll, who pokes fun at his cerebral palsy in his stand-up routines. He delivers some cracking one-liners in his feature film debut while co-star Antonio Aakeel maintains his poker face, surrounded by an ensemble cast of homegrown talent including character comedian Tom Binns as a bogus fortune teller, whose hilarious predictions linger in the same realms of ridiculousness as his spoof spirit medium, Ian D Montfort. Various facets of the Lancashire coast provide picture postcard backdrops to characters' emotional turmoil. Thankfully, Wingard's picture is a gentler ride.

FIVE FEET APART (12A)

Two teenagers fall deliriously in love in hospital as they undergo treatment for cystic fibrosis in a cliched romantic drama directed by Justin Baldoni.

Heartstrings are studiously plucked by scriptwriters Mikki Daughtry and Tobias Iaconis during two hours of yearning glances and tear-filled eyes that feels slightly longer as the will they/won't they narrative reaches its wrenching conclusion.

Haley Lu Richardson brings an aching vulnerability to her control-freak patient, who is crippled with survivor's guilt and has reached the point where she is living to take her pills and delay her parents the anguish of burying a second child. Co-star Cole Sprouse has less to work with to flesh out his brooding rebel, whose devil-may-care attitude to his drugs regime is altered through the power of love.