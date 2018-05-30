Final of Club Match Angler Championship set to take place

This Sunday sees twenty deserving finalists lining up to compete in the 42nd consecutive running of the Club Match Angler Championship.

Sponsored by Daiwa Sports the final will be held on KJS Aston’s Snake Lake and there will be £2,000 worth of prizes vouchers up for grabs, plus cash pools.

Each competitor in the final has earned the right to be there.

To reach the semi finals they had to be a winner at club level, then they went head-to-head against fellow winners and only by winning a section in the semi final stage did they earn a place in the final.

It’s been a challenging road with many twists and turns but come Sunday it will all be down to individual choice.

Yes, the draw will play a part, but with plenty of room being allocated to each angler and the favoured corner pegs being left out, everything has been done to level the playing field.

Now it’s down to each competitor to assess his peg, choose which areas to target and how to tackle them.

It could be pole, waggler or feeder, or a combination of all three; bait choice, how much to feed, not too little, not too much, choosing the right combination of tactics and timing the switches will be key.

The outcome is wide open. It’s a match anyone can win.

The draw will take place in the Waters Edge cafe at Aston Springs Fishery at 8am.

Fishing is from 10am to 4pm. Spectators welcome.

n Full report in colour next week.