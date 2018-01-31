Find out about Meadowhall's latest planning application

Solar panels could be built on the roof of Meadowhall Shopping Centre.

The centre's owners British Land have submitted a planning application to Sheffield Council to erect panels on certain sections of its roof.

Documents submitted with the application said the solar panels would not be visible from the ground and would produce a maximum of 1 megawatt of electricity.

A decision on the application is due by March 22.

Work on a huge two-year £60 million refurbishment of Meadowhall came to an end in December.

The shopping centre has been brought bang up to date with the biggest overhaul since its opening nearly three decades ago - with a further £40 million being spent on more than 70 store upgrades during the project.

The overhaul includes the creation of four distinct shopping districts, lighter and brighter malls with new glazing, lighting and furniture, a raft of new stores and redesigns and an increase in size of several existing shops.