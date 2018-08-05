Fire at power station on outskirts of Sheffield

Firefighters are tackling a fire at a power station on the outskirts of Sheffield this morning.

Crews were called to E.ON Climate and Renewables plant, in Blackburn Meadows at around 3.45am.

Fire engines from Elm Lane, Tankersley, Rotherham and Central stations are all the scene, which is next to the Tinsley Viaduct.

