Fire breaks out in four vehicle collision on Sheffield street 

A fire broke out after a car crashed into three other vehicles in a Sheffield street.
A crew from Elm Lane Fire Station was called out to deal with the incident in Southey Avenue, Longley, this morning at 1.21am.
A fire service spokesperson said the car became engulfed in flames after colliding with three parked vehicles.
Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus spent 20 minutes putting the blaze out using a hose reel jet.
