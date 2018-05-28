Fire crews called to blaze at Doncaster flat

A blaze in the kitchen of a takeaway restaurant spread to the flat above in Doncaster last night.

The blaze happened at a premises in Copley Street, close to Doncaster town centre, at about 7pm.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson said it started accidentally in the kitchen below a first floor flat and spread up into the residential property.

Nobody was hurt in the incident.

Two crews from Doncaster Central and another from Adwick fire stations were called to the scene.

They left the scene after about two hours.