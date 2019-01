Firefighters have been called to an incident at a Sheffield tower block.

Three fire engines were seen at Harold Lambert Court, Bernard Street, Park Hill, at around 7.15pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters at Harold Lambert Court, Bernard Street. Picture: Dan Hayes

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said it did attend the scene but did not give any further information.

More to follow.