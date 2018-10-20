Fire crews tackle house blaze in Sheffield

Firefighters were called to deal with a house blaze in Sheffield this morning.

The fire broke out in a bedroom of a property in White Thorns Drive, Batemoor.

White Thorns Drive, Lowedges, Sheffield. (Google)

Crews from Lowedges and Central stations were called to tackle the blaze at 4:40am this morning, with three engines in attendance.

There were seven people in the house at the time of the incident, and it is believed they were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters left the scene at 7:15am.

The fire service say they are conducting an investigation to determine how the fire started.