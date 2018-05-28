Fire safety advice issued to South Yorkshire Muslim communities during Ramadan

Muslims observing Ramadan - one of the most important periods in the Islamic calendar - are being urged to consider fire safety precautions.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said people are more likely to be at risk of fire during Ramadan, which began on May 15 and lasts for 30 days.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Yorkshire Air Ambulance leaves scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

It is observed by fasting during daylight hours, meaning a lot of cooking takes place at unusual hours either before sunrise or after sunset.

Trevor Bernard, head of community safety, urged Muslims to take extra fire safety precautions in the coming weeks.

He said: "We recognise this is a really important time in the Islamic calendar, but want to make sure people observe it safely. In particular, people should take extra care to keep an eye on their cooking, as fasting could leave you feeling tired and more likely to become distracted or have an accident.

“Smoke alarms are the best way of making sure that if a fire does occur, you have the vital extra minutes to escape. So make sure smoke alarms are fitted on every level of your home and test them regularly.

READ MORE: Multiple police cars and ambulances flood Sheffield estate amid reports of a stabbing

“It’s also vital that if the smoke alarms do sound, everyone in the house knows what to do and knows how to escape, so talk this through with your family and loved ones.”

Top tips for staying safe during Ramadan include:-

Cooking – Half of all house fires start in the kitchen, so take extra care when cooking, particularly with hot oil – it sets alight easily

Never throw water on a burning pan – in the event of a fire get out, stay out and call 999

Take extra care with clothing – make sure hijaabs, shalwar, kameez and saris are kept well away from the hob

Practice escape routes – and make sure every member of your family knows it well

READ MORE: First video from scene of major incident on Sheffield estate

Have a working smoke alarm on every floor of your home – test them weekly to make sure they work.