Fire service called out to help Doncaster man with chemical injuries 

Police were sent to the scene
The fire service have been called out to a Doncaster property this morning to help a man who sustained chemical injuries. 

The emergency services were sent out to a property in Exchange Street, Hyde Park at around 6.20am to assist with a man suffering from chemical injuries. 

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said specialist pumps were used to help the man with his injuries, who has now been taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary for treatment. 

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed the man is believed to have sustained the injuries when reaching for bleach stored on a high shelf. 

