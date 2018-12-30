Fire service called to tackle burst water main in Sheffield city centre

Firefighters were called to Sheffield city centre today to deal with a burst water main.

Crews were called at 11:20am today, December 30, to Haymarket in the city centre following reports of the burst water main affecting two businesses.

Two fire engines attended the scene, where they began to pump water out of the cellars of both Heron Foods and Jennings Bet.

The fire service eventually left the scene at 1:35pm.

Yorkshire Water have warned customers in S1, S2, S3 and S4 postcodes that they may experience low pressure or have no water due to the repair on the burst water main.