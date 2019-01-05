Firearm officers arrest man for carrying knife on Sheffield estate 

This is the knife seized by firearm officers in Southey yesterday
This knife was recovered by firearms police on a Sheffield estate yesterday, leading to the arrest of a 23-year-old man. 

Police detained the man in Southey yesterday, after a short pursuit.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police Operations said this afternoon: “Yesterday, our Firearms Cops deployed to Southey area of Sheffield following recent intelligence that young adult males were carrying knives in the area.

“A 23-year-old male was arrested following a short foot chase after ditching his weapon... Top result!”