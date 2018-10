Firefighters have been called out to a smoke-logged South Yorkshire flat this morning, after the occupier left food on.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were sent out to the property in Norfolk Street, Rotherham town centre at around 6.40am.

A spokesman for Rotherham station said: “The property was completely smoke-logged due to some food being left on.

“We requested an ambulance to do a precautionary check of the occupier, who didn’t need any further treatment.”